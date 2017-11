Nov 1 (Reuters) - Resources Connection Inc:

* To acquire assets, assume some liabilities of accretive solutions for $19.4 million cash, 1.2 million shares of co restricted common stock​

* Deal is expected to increase RGP's revenue by approximately $65-70 million and EBITDA by $6.5-7.5 million after 9-12 months post close​