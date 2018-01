Jan 2 (Reuters) - Real Goods Solar Inc:

* RGS ENERGY SAYS PRICES $1.8 MILLION COMMON STOCK AND WARRANT FINANCING

* RGS ENERGY - INVESTOR WILL PAY $1.15 PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK AND $1.14 PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK UNDERLYING SERIES P WARRANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: