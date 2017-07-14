FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-RH announces completion of $700 mln share repurchase program
#Regulatory News
July 14, 2017 / 1:20 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-RH announces completion of $700 mln share repurchase program

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Rh

* Rh announces completion of $700 million share repurchase program

* Rh - ‍company confirms prior q2 guidance​

* Rh - ‍post reduction in number of shares outstanding from share repurchase, q2 adjusted diluted earnings/share is expected to be in range of $0.43 to $0.50​

* Rh - ‍expect to generate significant free cash flow during remainder of fiscal 2017​

* Rh - ‍company expects to repay in full second lien term loan prior to end of fiscal 2017​

* Q2 revenue view $604.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

