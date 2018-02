Feb 14 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG:

* BOOKS NEW MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR CONTRACTS FROM UNITED STATES MILITARY

* US NAVY IS PROCURING LATEST ADVANCED FLASH-BANG GRENADE UNDER A NEW DELIVER ORDER WORTH US$3.8 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2o5AaNb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)