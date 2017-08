Aug 3 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* H1 EBITDA 50.2 MILLION EUR

* H1 REVENUE 598.4 MILLION EUR

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017: REVENUES BETWEEN EURO 1.20 BILLION AND EURO 1.23 BILLION, EBITDA BETWEEN EURO 85 MILLION AND EURO 105 MILLION​

* ‍H1 EBITDA IS AT EURO 50.2 MILLION​