BRIEF-Rhoen-Klinikum Q3 EBITDA down at 27.4 million euros

Nov 10 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* INTERIM REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG ON THE RIGHT TRACK - ACTION PLAN FOR IMPROVING PROFITABILITY SUCCESSFULLY COMMENCED - FORECAST FOR 2017 CONFIRMED

* RHOEN KLINIKUM AG - 2017 OUTLOOK: REVENUES BETWEEN EURO 1.20 BILLION AND EURO 1.23 BILLION; EBITDA BETWEEN EURO 85 MILLION AND EURO 105 MILLION​

* Q3 ‍REVENUES ROSE BY 3.2 PERCENT TO EURO 304.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 294.7 MILLION)​

* Q3 ‍EBITDA AT EURO 27.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 28.1 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)