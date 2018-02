Feb 23 (Reuters) - RIB SOFTWARE SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: RIB SOFTWARE SE HAS AGREED WITH MICROSOFT ON A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO BUILD THE WORLD‘S FIRST VERTICAL CLOUD PLATFORM ‘MTWO’ FOR THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY // AFFECTION ON EBITDA FORECAST FOR THE FINANCIAL YEARS 2018 AND 2019 RESPECTIVELY

* INVESTMENTS IN DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM WILL BURDEN EBITDA BY UP TO EUR 3 MILLION IN 2018 AND 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)