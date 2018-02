Feb 15 (Reuters) - RIB SOFTWARE SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: RIB GROUP ANNOUNCES ITS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR: DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUES AND INCREASE IN SOFTWARE LICENCE REVENUES BY 20.1% TO EUR 34.7 MILLION

* FY EBITDA GROWS BY 22.9% TO EUR 40.2 MILLION (2016: EUR 32.7 MILLION)

* FY INCREASE IN REVENUES BY 10.6% TO EUR 108.3 MILLION (2016: EUR 97.9 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)