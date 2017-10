BRIEF-Riber H1 operating result turns to profit of 0.5 million euros

Sept 26 (Reuters) - RIBER SA:

* REG-RIBER CONFIRMS ITS RETURN TO PROFITABILITY IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IS UP EUR 1.3 MILLION TO EUR 0.1 MILLION, COMPARED WITH -EUR 1.2 MILLION AT JUNE 30, 2016

* FORECASTING FULL-YEAR REVENUES OF CLOSE TO EUR 30 MILLION FOR 2017, WITH INCOME FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS OF AT LEAST EUR 3.0 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO