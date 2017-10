Sept 19 (Reuters) - RIBER SA:

* REG-RIBER RECEIVES A NEW MAJOR ORDER IN ASIA

* ‍AN ORDER WORTH OVER TWO MILLION EUROS IN ASIA FOR SUPPLY OF ACCESSORIES TO DISPLAY INDUSTRY.​

* ‍ACCESSORIES ORDER, DELIVERABLE IN 2018, COMPLEMENTS EVAPORATORS ORDER RECEIVED IN AUGUST OF THIS YEAR FOR SAME INDUSTRY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)