BRIEF-Ribomic says exercise of options

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ribomic Inc

* Says 4,350 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 435,000 shares of its common stock, during the period from Jan. 1 to Jan. 11

* Says 200 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 20,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 4, at the price of 535.1 yen per share

* Says 50 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 5,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 5, at the price of 545.1 yen per share

* Says 200 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 20,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 9, at the price of 547.9 yen per share

* Says 400 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 40,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 10, at the price of 565.2 yen per share

* Says 3,500 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 350,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 11, at the price of 603.4 yen per share

