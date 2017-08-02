FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rice Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.30
August 2, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Rice Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.30

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rice Energy Inc:

* Rice Energy reports second quarter 2017 results and updates 2017 capital budget

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rice Energy Inc - ‍updating 2017 drilling and completion capital budget to reflect well costs continuing to trend below budget​

* Rice Energy Inc - ‍decreased d&c capital budget from $1,035 million to $965 million, a decrease of 7%​ for fy

* Rice Energy - ‍increased land budget from $225 million to $245 million and also expect to spend an additional $115 million on royalty acquisitions in fy ​

* Rice Energy - ‍in light of pending merger with eqt, co has discontinued providing guidance and long-term outlook​

* Rice Energy - qtrly ‍net production averaged 1,354 mmcfe/d, a 6 pct increase from q1 2017​

* Rice Energy - qtrly total operating revenues $398.3 million versus $156 million

* Q2 revenue view $360.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

