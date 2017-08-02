FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rice Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.30
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Rice Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rice Energy Inc:

* Rice Energy reports second quarter 2017 results and updates 2017 capital budget

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rice Energy Inc - ‍updating 2017 drilling and completion capital budget to reflect well costs continuing to trend below budget​

* Rice Energy Inc - ‍decreased d&c capital budget from $1,035 million to $965 million, a decrease of 7%​ for fy

* Rice Energy - ‍increased land budget from $225 million to $245 million and also expect to spend an additional $115 million on royalty acquisitions in fy ​

* Rice Energy - ‍in light of pending merger with eqt, co has discontinued providing guidance and long-term outlook​

* Rice Energy - qtrly ‍net production averaged 1,354 mmcfe/d, a 6 pct increase from q1 2017​

* Rice Energy - qtrly total operating revenues $398.3 million versus $156 million

* Q2 revenue view $360.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.