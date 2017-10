Aug 10 (Reuters) - RiceBran Technologies-

* RiceBran Technologies reports Q2 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $3.1 million versus $3.2 million

* RiceBran Technologies - ‍as of June 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents was $3.2 million and shareholders’ equity was $6.9 million​

* RiceBran Technologies - ‍expects $18.3 million sale of its healthy natural subsidiary to be reflected in q3 2017​