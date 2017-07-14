BRIEF-RiceBran Technologies sells its unit Healthy Natural Inc for $18.3 million

July 14 (Reuters) - RiceBran Technologies:

* RiceBran Technologies sells Healthy Natural subsidiary for $18.3 million in order to focus on building shareholder value through its ingredient business

* ‍RBT will use a portion of sale proceeds to eliminate senior debt and subordinated notes with face value totaling $12.5 million​

* Says gain on sale will also increase shareholders' equity, which totaled $7.9 million on March 31, 2017

* Says has sold its contract manufacturing & packaging unit, Healthy Natural, Inc., to affiliate of Rosewood Private Investments

* Have completed sale of Healthy Natural as part of plan to "improve" shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: