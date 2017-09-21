FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Richemont announces staff changes, with HR chief to be replaced
September 21, 2017 / 5:38 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Richemont announces staff changes, with HR chief to be replaced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont Sa

* Says jean-jacques van oosten has been appointed to the newly created role of chief technology officer and will join the senior executive committee effective 1 january 2018

* Says sophie guieysse has been appointed group human resources director and will join the senior executive committee effective 1 october 2017

* Says human resources director thomas lindermann will leave richemont for personal reasons and step down from the group management committee with effect from 31 october 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

