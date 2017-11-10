FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Richemont CFO says stock levels at watch retailers still too high
November 10, 2017 / 7:48 AM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Richemont CFO says stock levels at watch retailers still too high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Richemont Sa Cfo

* Says now has management structure in place to meet challenges‍​

* Says inventories at trade partners are still higher than we’d like them to be

* Says watch sales through wholesale network flat in h1 without impact of inventory buyback

* Says double-digit growth rates in jewellery have held up in recent months

* Says currently has 7.5 percent stake in dufry, no plans to increase it

* Says currently no plans to further reduce manufacturing capacity Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

