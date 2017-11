BRIEF-Richmond Brothers Says On Nov 22, Entered Into Settlement And Standstill Agreement With Rockwell Medical

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:

* RICHMOND BROTHERS INC​ SAYS ON NOVEMBER 22, ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AND STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC - SEC FILING

* RICHMOND BROTHERS-PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT,STANDSTILL AGREEMENT, ROCKWELL MEDICAL AGREED TO APPOINT, ONE ADDITIONAL MEMBER TO BOARD NO LATER THAN FEB 15, 2018

* RICHMOND BROTHERS - STANDSTILL PERIOD SHALL TERMINATE ON FEB 15, 2018 IN EVENT THAT ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR NOT APPOINTED TO BOARD PRIOR TO FEB 15, 2018

* RICHMOND BROTHERS - DURING STANDSTILL PERIOD, RICHMOND PARTIES AGREED NOT TO ACQUIRE OVER MORE THAN 12% OF ROCKWELL MEDICAL'S OUTSTANDING SHARES