BRIEF-Richmond Road Capital And North American Lithium Terminate Qualifying Transaction And Subscription Receipt Financing

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Richmond Road Capital Corp:

* RICHMOND ROAD CAPITAL CORP AND NORTH AMERICAN LITHIUM INC. ANNOUNCE TERMINATION OF QUALIFYING TRANSACTION AND SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT FINANCING

* RICHMOND ROAD- ‍NORTH AMERICAN LITHIUM WAS NOT ABLE TO OBTAIN REQUISITE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE CONTEMPLATED THREE-CORNERED AMALGAMATION​

* ‍NAL INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS QUEBEC LITHIUM MINE NEAR VAL D‘OR, QUEBEC AS A PRIVATE COMPANY​

* ‍LETTER OF INTENT ENTERED INTO BETWEEN COMPANY AND NAL, DATED JUNE 8, 2017, HAS EXPIRED​

* RICHMOND ROAD - CO AND NORTH AMERICAN LITHIUM​ WILL NOT BE PROCEEDING WITH LISTING ON TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE OF COMMON SHARES OF RESULTING ISSUER