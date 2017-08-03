FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Richmont Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.17
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Richmont Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.17

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc

* Richmont mines reports strong second quarter financial results driven by solid operational and record cost performance from the island gold mine; reports net free cash flow of $19.2 (us$14.3) million

* Richmont mines inc - qtrly ‍company-wide production was 31,249 ounces of gold for quarter​

* Richmont mines inc - qtrly ‍revenue from mining operations $59.3 million versus $40.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.18, revenue view c$53.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All amounts in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.