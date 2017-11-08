FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 12:05 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Richmont mines Q3 qtrly ‍net earnings of $0.08 (US$0.06) per share​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc

* Richmont Mines reports strong third quarter financial results driven by record gold production and solid cost performance at Island gold

* Richmont Mines Inc - ‍revenues of $36.5 (US$29.2) million for quarter​

* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly ‍net earnings of $0.08 (US$0.06) per share​

* Richmont Mines Inc - ‍all-in-sustaining costs for island gold mine were $886 (us$708) per ounce for quarter​

* Richmont Mines Inc - ‍aisc for continuing operations, including all corporate overhead, was $1,038 (US$829) per ounce for quarter​

* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly ‍gold production of 26,659 ounces versus 14,031 ounces​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

