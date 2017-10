Oct 2 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc

* Richmont Mines reports acquisition of common shares of Monarques Gold Corporation

* Says has acquired 40.3 million common shares of monarques gold corporation,representing approximately 19.9% of outstanding common shares​‍​

* Says ‍on October 2, Richmont acquired 34.6 million shares of monarques as consideration for sale of certain assets of co to Monarques​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: