BRIEF-Richter buys into U.S. company, to sell ovulation predictor
October 31, 2017 / 7:22 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Richter buys into U.S. company, to sell ovulation predictor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Richter

* Entered into exclusive license and distribution agreement with U.S.-based Prima-Temp Inc. to sell ovulation predictor product PriyaRing.

* License and distribution agreement excludes U.S. and Canada.

* Agreement includes acquisition of a minority stake in Prima-Temp Inc. for $5 million.

* Richter to make upfront payment upon signature of agreement, further milestone payments and sales royalties will be payable to Prima-Temp Inc. after launch of the product. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)

