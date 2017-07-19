BRIEF-Richter says Cariprazine gets marketing go-ahead from European Commission

July 19 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Richter says European Commission has granted marketing authorization to Reagila (Cariprazine) which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults - statement

* Decision is applicable for all member states in the EU

* Cariprazine was discovered by Richter scientists and is licensed to Allergan in the U.S. and Canada

* Richter shares 1.5 percent higher on Budapest bourse at 0718 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)