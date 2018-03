March 2 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt :

* European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted Richter’s regulatory resubmission for its biosimilar pegfilgrastim

* resubmission follows successful completion of an additional clinical study, Richter says

* biosimilar pegfilgrastim has been developed by Richter Further company coverage: (Reporting by Krisztina Than)