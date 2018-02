BRIEF-Richter sees over 50 pct Esmya sales fall in 2018 -CEO

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt CEO Gabor Orban tells press conference:

* EXPECTS MORE THAN 50 PERCENT SALES DECLINE OF ITS UTERINE FIBROID MEDICINE ESMYA IN 2018

* RICHTER AIMS TO COOPERATE FULLY WITH EUROPEAN REGULATORS IN PROBE OF ESMYA, NOT CONSIDERING ANY LEGAL COUNTERSTEPS AT THIS POINT

* ESMYA GLOBAL RIGHTS LISTED AMONG COMPANY‘S ASSETS, WILL BE REVALUED DOWNWARDS AND REFLECTED IN AUDITED BALANCE SHEET TO BE PUBLISHED LATER

* ESMYA PROBE MIGHT AFFECT COMPANY VALUE THROUGH OUTLOOK OF U.S. REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS, LONG-TERM REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)