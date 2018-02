BRIEF-Richter's Esmya has favourable benefit-risk balance - EMA

Feb 21 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA) says in Assessment report on provisional measures about uterine fibrosis drug of Hungary’s Richter:

* RICHTER‘S ESMYA UTERINE FIBROSIS DRUG‘S BENEFIT-RISK BALANCE “REMAINS FAVOURABLE SUBJECT TO THE AGREED PROVISIONAL MEASURES”

* EMA RECOMMENDS VARIATIONS OF THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ESMYA

* EMA COMMITTEE SAYS RECOMMENDATION IS WITHOUT PREJUDICE TO THE FINAL CONCLUSIONS OF ONGOING PROCEDURE REGARDING ESMYA Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)