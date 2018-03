March 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* RICOH CO LTD PLANS TO SHED SLIGHTLY OVER 3,000 EMPLOYEES IN JAPAN BY MARCH 2019 - NIKKEI

* RICOH’S PLANS INCLUDE SELLING OFF A DOMESTIC LOGISTICS UNIT, AND SHRINKING MANAGEMENT RANKS IN EUROPE - NIKKEI

* RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* RICOH TO CUT 4,000 JOBS IN JAPAN AND EUROPE‍​ - NIKKEI