Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ride On Express Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co’s president raised voting power in the co to 10 percent from 9.4 percent on Jan. 16

* Says co’s president cut voting power in the co to 6.2 percent from 10 percent on Feb. 13 and became the fourth biggest shareholder of the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sZSnLj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)