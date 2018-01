Jan 4 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍FDA HAS CONFIRMED IT DOES NOT PLAN TO CONVENE ONCOLOGY DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS NDA FOR FOSTAMATINIB​

* RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ACTION DATE FOR FDA TO COMPLETE ITS REVIEW FOR FOSTAMATINIB IS APRIL 17, 2018 UNDER PDUFA