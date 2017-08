July 12 (Reuters) - Ring Energy Inc

* Ring Energy Inc - Net production for Q2 2017 was about 338,000 BOEs as compared to net production of 191,000 boes for same quarter in 2016

* Ring Energy - In three months ended June 30, 2017,co drilled eight horizontal wells & is currently drilling a ninth on its central basin platform asset