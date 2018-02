Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ring Energy Inc:

* RING ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE DRILLING AND OPERATIONAL BUDGET

* RING ENERGY INC - ‍PRELIMINARY DRILLING & OPERATIONAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 OF ABOUT $150 MILLION​

* RING ENERGY INC - ‍MANAGEMENT ESTIMATES UNDER CURRENT 2 RIG PROGRAM, CO WILL DRILL ABOUT 60 NEW HORIZONTAL WELLS IN 2018 ON ITS CBP ASSET​