BRIEF-RingCentral Reports Q4 Adj Earnings Per Share $0.07

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ringcentral Inc:

* RINGCENTRAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 34 PERCENT TO $140.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56 TO $0.60

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11 TO $0.13

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* QTRLY ‍SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE GREW 32% YEAR OVER YEAR TO $129.7 MILLION​

* ‍ADJUSTING FOR DIRECT PHONE SALES MODEL ON A COMPARABLE BASIS, TOTAL REVENUE IN Q4 GREW 31% YEAR OVER YEAR​

* ‍Q4 RESULTS LED BY MID-MARKET AND ENTERPRISE BUSINESS AND FURTHER SUPPORTED BY “CONTINUING MOMENTUM FROM CHANNEL PARTNERS”​

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE BETWEEN $629 MILLION AND $639 MILLION

* SEES FOR Q1, ‍SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE BETWEEN $134 AND $135 MILLION, OR AN ANNUAL GROWTH OF 29% TO 30%​

* ‍SEES FY18 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE BETWEEN $581 AND $589 MILLION OR AN ANNUAL GROWTH OF 25% TO 27%​

* SEES ‍ Q1 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $144.5 AND $146.5 MILLION, OR AN ANNUAL GROWTH OF 29% TO 31%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06, REVENUE VIEW $137.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.28, REVENUE VIEW $616.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05, REVENUE VIEW $141.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S