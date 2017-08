BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank H1 total core income up at DKK 516 million

Aug 2 (Reuters) - RINGKJØBING LANDBOBANK:

*

* UPWARD ADJUSTMENT OF FY EXPECTATIONS FOR CORE EARNINGS TO RANGE DKK 600 - 665 MILLION

* Q2 TOTAL CORE INCOME DKK 265 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 248 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 LOAN LOSSES DKK ‍​ 5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 13 MILLION YEAR AGO

* STILL EXPECTS TOTAL IMPAIRMENT CHARGES IN 2017 TO BE LOWER THAN IN 2016.‍​

* H1 TOTAL CORE INCOME DKK 516 MILLION VERSUS DKK 488 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK ‍​ 193 MILLION VERSUS DKK 168 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)