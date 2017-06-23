FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Rio Tinto to adjourn general meeting if Glencore offer deemed superior
June 23, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Rio Tinto to adjourn general meeting if Glencore offer deemed superior

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Plc:

* Acknowledges it received revised proposal from Glencore to buy Coal & Allied Industries Limited

* Board will give new proposal appropriate consideration and will provide a further update in advance of general meeting

* Matching rights process, pursuant to which Yancoal will have two business days to present a counter offer, would then be implemented

* If Glencore's revised proposal is deemed superior and in interest of shareholders then board to adjourn general meeting of Rio Tinto Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

