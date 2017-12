Dec 18 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust :

* RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST EXPANDS ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH WOODBOURNE AT ITS DUPONT AVENUE MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

* RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - SOLD 50% INTEREST IN ITS 740 DUPONT AVENUE MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN TORONTO FOR $8.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: