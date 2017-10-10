FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - RioCan is authorized to acquire up to a maximum of 32.5 million of its units for cancellation over next 12 months​

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍RioCan intends to fund purchases out of its available cash and undrawn credit facilities​

* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍RioCan may begin to purchase units on or about October 20, 2017 and bid will terminate on October 19, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

