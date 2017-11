Nov 6 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* Riot Blockchain closes acquisition of 1,200 bitcoin mining machines

* Riot Blockchain Inc - ‍has closed on its acquisition of cryptocurrency mining equipment consisting of 700 antminer s9s and 500 antminer l3s​

* Riot Blockchain Inc - ‍president john o‘rourke has been named chairman and chief executive officer of riot blockchain​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: