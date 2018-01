Jan 9 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN ESTABLISHES DIGITAL GREEN ENERGY CORP AS NEW SUBSIDIARY

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN - ESTABLISHED DIGITAL GREEN ENERGY CORP AS A UNIT TO EXPLORE INTERNATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITIES

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC - IDENTIFYING PROJECTS WITH LARGE ENERGY CAPACITY AND A COST-EFFICIENT RATE FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING AND DATA CENTER OPERATIONS