Feb 8 (Reuters) - Riot Blockchain Inc:

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN PARTICIPATES IN COINSQUARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT; COINSQUARE RECEIVES CAD $430 MILLION POST-MONEY VALUATION

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN - INVESTED ADDITIONAL C$3.4 MILLION IN ONE OF ITS PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS, GONUMERICAL LTD

* RIOT BLOCKCHAIN - NOW OWNS ABOUT 12.5 PERCENT OF COINSQUARE AFTER LATEST INVESTMENT