Sept 23 (Reuters) -

* Rise Education Cayman Ltd files for U.S. IPO of upto $‍​100.0 million of co’s ordinary shares - SEC filing

* Rise Education Cayman Ltd says Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are underwriters to the IPO

* Rise Education Cayman Ltd says intend to list adss on the Nasdaq global select market under the symbol “REDU”

* Rise Education Cayman Ltd says proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for calculating SEC registration fee Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2hpYsOv]