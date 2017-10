Oct 6 (Reuters) - Rise Education Cayman Ltd

* Rise Education Cayman Ltd sees IPO of 11.0 million american depositary shares‍​ representing 22.0 million ordinary shares - sec filing

* Rise Education Cayman Ltd says anticipate the initial public offering price will be between us$12.00 and us$14.00 per ads

* Rise Education Cayman Ltd says plans to $30.0 million of ipo net proceeds for repayment in full of a short-term facility Source text : bit.ly/2z3EXTW