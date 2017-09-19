FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RiTdisplay sets subscription record date at Oct. 15 for 1 mln new shares issuance
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 19, 2017 / 1:51 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-RiTdisplay sets subscription record date at Oct. 15 for 1 mln new shares issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - RiTdisplay Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 1 million new shares of the company at T$100/share, to raise fund for bank loan repayment

* 15 percent of the new shares will be offered to the company’s employees and remaining 85 percent will be offered to the existing shareholders

* Subscription record date is Oct. 15

* Last date before book closure is Oct. 6

* Book closure period is from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jZz73N

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.