River And Mercantile Group Plc:

* SAYS ‍FEE EARNING AUM/NUM INCREASED BY 5% TO £32.6BN.​

* SAYS ‍NET INFLOWS IN PERIOD (INCLUDING REBALANCE) WERE £0.8BN AND INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE ADDED A FURTHER £0.8B​

PERFORMANCE FEES FOR PERIOD WERE £7.4M.