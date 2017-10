Oct 30 (Reuters) - RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC

* ‍FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017, MANDATED AUM/NUM INCREASED BY 2%​

* ‍FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017, FEE EARNING AUM/NUM DECREASED BY 1% TO £31.0BN​

* ‍SALES IN QUARTER WERE £0.9BN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)