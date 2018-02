Feb 22 (Reuters) - Riverstone Holdings Ltd:

* ‍FY NET PROFIT 129.3 MILLION RGT , UP 7.4​ PERCENT

* FY REVENUE 817.4 MILLION RGT, UP 24.8 PERCENT

* ‍BOARD RECOMMENDS A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 5.70 SEN PER SHARE ​