Jan 25 (Reuters) - Riverview Bancorp Inc:

* RIVERVIEW BANCORP REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 PRE-TAX INCOME INCREASES 72% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $10.8 MILLION, A $71,000 INCREASE COMPARED TO $10.7 MILLION IN PRECEDING QUARTER

* RIVERVIEW BANCORP - NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $10.8 MILLION IN THIRD FISCAL QUARTER OF 2018, A $71,000 INCREASE COMPARED TO $10.7 MILLION IN PRECEDING QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: