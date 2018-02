BRIEF-Riyad Bank Q4 Profit Rises

Feb 13 (Reuters) - RIYAD BANK SJSC:

* Q4 NET PROFIT 974 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 293 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, LOAN AND ADVANCES STAND AT 138.84 BILLION RIYALS, DOWN 2.85 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 154.37 BILLION RIYALS, DOWN 1.48 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q4 NET PROFIT INCREASED BECAUSE OF LOWER TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES BY 29.2 PERCENT, MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR CREDIT LOSSES