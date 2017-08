July 12 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp

* RLH Corporation files lawsuit against hard rock café international

* RLH Corp - complaint alleges hard rock copied co's distinctive trade dress for its hotel rl brand, which is protected by federal trade dress law

* RLH Corporation - co's complaint seeks compensatory damages, an injunction, hard rock's profits from its reverb chain, and legal fees and costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: