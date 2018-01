Jan 24 (Reuters) - RlI Corp:

* RLI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.21

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.29

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RLI - TJCA LOWERED TAX EXPENSE IN QUARTER, INCREASING NET EARNINGS AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY $0.63/SHARE WITH PERFORMANCE-RELATED INCENTIVE, OTHERS

* RLI'S NET INVESTMENT INCOME FOR QUARTER INCREASED 9.8% TO $14.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016